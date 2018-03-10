OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a single-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old Altus man.
A preliminary report from the patrol says Dewayne Eric Skaggs died late Friday night in the wreck south of Roosevelt in Kiowa County.
Troopers say Skaggs was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. A 17-year-old unidentified passenger was uninjured.
The patrol says it is investigating what caused the crash and the condition of the driver.
The report says Skaggs wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.