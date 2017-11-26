FULTON, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is warning motorists of lengthy delays on westbound Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas.
Department spokesman Danny Straessle says an ongoing construction project at Fulton in Miller County has westbound traffic limited to one lane, and combined with post-Thanksgiving Day holiday traffic there have been long backups extending as far as Hope, more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) away.
Straessle says drivers should exit at Prescott, Emmett or Hope and take U.S. Highway 167 to Homan before re-entering I-30.
The construction project is to replace a bridge over the Red River and includes heavy, portable concrete barriers that cannot be taken down for the weekend or a holiday.
