BOSTON (AP) — State Police say a man has died in a highway motorcycle crash in Boston.

Forty-nine-year-old Jose Lopes of Brockton was traveling northbound when for reasons under investigation; he lost control and crashed on I-93.

Troopers responded to reports of the accident shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, and determined Lopes to be deceased as a result of his injuries.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash.