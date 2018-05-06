BOSTON (AP) — State Police say a man has died in a highway motorcycle crash in Boston.
Forty-nine-year-old Jose Lopes of Brockton was traveling northbound when for reasons under investigation; he lost control and crashed on I-93.
Troopers responded to reports of the accident shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, and determined Lopes to be deceased as a result of his injuries.
Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
