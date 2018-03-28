LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Highlands University is raising its student tuition — again.
The Las Vegas Optic reports the northern New Mexico’s board of regents recently voted to increase tuition by around $4.84 per credit hour, or 2 percent, to about $247 next year.
Meanwhile, in-state graduate tuition and fees will increase by about $13.14 per credit hour, or 5 percent, to $276.
The regents also adopted a hike in meal plan and housing rates to around $52 per semester.
The increases come a year after the board voted to increase tuition and fees by 7.5 percent.
They also come as universities in New Mexico face declining state funding and increased costs to operate.
Information from: Las Vegas Optic, http://www.lasvegasoptic.com