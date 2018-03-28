LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Highlands University is raising its student tuition — again.

The Las Vegas Optic reports the northern New Mexico’s board of regents recently voted to increase tuition by around $4.84 per credit hour, or 2 percent, to about $247 next year.

Meanwhile, in-state graduate tuition and fees will increase by about $13.14 per credit hour, or 5 percent, to $276.

The regents also adopted a hike in meal plan and housing rates to around $52 per semester.

The increases come a year after the board voted to increase tuition and fees by 7.5 percent.

They also come as universities in New Mexico face declining state funding and increased costs to operate.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Optic, http://www.lasvegasoptic.com