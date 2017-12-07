OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education will ask the Legislature for a $128 million increase in funding to the state’s colleges and universities.

The regents voted Thursday to request $901.9 million for fiscal year 2019, an increase of 16.6 percent over the current fiscal year’s appropriation of $773.6 million.

Regents Chancellor Glen Johnson said in a statement that state funding for higher education has dropped 22 percent in the past three years.

The Legislature has struggled with budget deficits and Gov. Mary Fallin in November vetoed much of a bill to close a $215 million hole in the current budget and says next year’s shortfall is estimated at $600 million.