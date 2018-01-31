JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state colleges and universities are being warned not to consider tuition increases greater than the inflation rate despite Gov. Eric Greitens’ proposals to cut appropriations by 10 percent in the coming fiscal year.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that state law limits tuition increases to the general increase in consumer prices unless the Department of Higher Education grants a waiver.

Missouri State University President Clif Smart says that higher education leaders have been discouraged from submitting waiver requests. He declined to mention where the discouragement was coming from.

Smart was one of six university presidents to appear before the House Appropriations-Education Subcommittee on Tuesday. The leaders detailed how their institution has handled budget cuts over the past two years and the impact of Greitens’ plan for additional cuts.

