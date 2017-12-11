BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Car owners in Montana will pay a little more when it comes time to renew vehicle registrations next year.

The Montana Standard reports that starting Jan. 1, a new statewide administrative fee of 3 percent will be applied to all portions of registration costs except on the county option fee.

State lawmakers increased registration fees during the last legislative session in hopes of raising about $25 million over the next two years to fund the Division of Motor Vehicles and the Montana Highway Patrol.

An annual tax on luxury vehicles also kicks in on Jan. 1. The tax adds an $825 fee to register newer vehicles valued at $150,000 or more.

Owners of newer motor homes valued at $300,000 or more will have an additional $800 fee.

