HANKINSON, N.D. (AP) — Firefighters from eight departments have been battling a wildfire in southeast North Dakota.
Richland County’s emergency manager Brett Lambrecht tells KFGO the fire is about three miles long and two miles wide. Firefighters from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are monitoring the situation.
High winds have fueled the fire as it burns prairie grass and cattail sloughs south of Hankinson.
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com