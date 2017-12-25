BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — High winds ripped through villages on the Kuskokwim Bay coast in southwestern Alaska, knocking out power lines, upending outbuildings and damaging rooftops.

KYUK-AM reports winds reaching 85 mph (137 kph) struck Quinhagak on Friday morning, killing power in about half the town for about a day.

Quinhagak resident Mike Smith says he saw plywood flying around, cars sliding off the road and a partially constructed home was ripped off its foundation.

Fuel pumps also were damaged in the town, and gas and stove oil were being rationed.

Alaska Village Electric Cooperative officials say power was restored in Quinhagak Saturday night.

Residents in the coastal community of Platinum reported minor damage with some homes without power or having partial power. KYUK-AM was unable to connect with residents in Goodnews Bay.

