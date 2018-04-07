GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Upgrades to Grand Haven’s South Pier are being delayed again due to record high water levels in Lake Michigan.
MLive reports the final phases of the $2.1 million project were supposed to be complete before the city’s Coast Guard Festival in late July. Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis says the expected completion date is now mid-October.
The catwalk over the pier, which was removed and restored as part of the project, was supposed to be reinstalled later this year but won’t be back until 2019 because of the delay.
It’s the second time in two years that high water levels have delayed the project.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is resurfacing and raising parts of the pier.