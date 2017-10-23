CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department say high temperatures this past weekend made it a tough opening weekend for moose hunting.

Kristine Rines, the department’s moose biologist, says moose can’t tolerate the heat, so they bed down and don’t move around much. She says rain in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday should cool things down a bit.

Hunters achieved a 19 percent success rate during the first two days of the annual nine-day moose season. A total of 10 moose were taken by hunters statewide. A year ago, 25 percent of moose hunters were successful during the opening weekend.

A total of 54 hunters are taking part in the hunt, which continues through Sunday, Oct. 29.