LAS VEGAS (AP) — An 18,000-seat, sphere-shaped venue that will host concerts and other entertainment events on the Las Vegas Strip will break ground this summer.

The Madison Square Garden Company on Friday revealed details of the project it is developing in partnership with Las Vegas Sands, which operates two casino-resorts adjacent to the planned arena.

Madison Square Garden Company CEO Jim Dolan says the organization is building a venue to engage all human senses, not just hearing and sight.

The futuristic-looking facility will have a 170,000-square-foot LED screen that will wrap around the venue’s interior bowl. Dolan says the average IMAX screen is about 4,000 square feet.

The arena’s 580,000-square-foot spherical shape includes a fully programmable exterior LED lighting, allowing brands, artists and others to show products or what’s happening inside the venue.