COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A fight during a high school football game in South Carolina has left one team with 25 players facing suspension and the other forfeiting its next game.
The State newspaper reports the Friday night brawl led officials to end the game with Eau Claire High winning 37-0 against C.A. Johnson High. WOLO-TV captured video of the fight involving players from both schools.
Eau Claire has 17 players who are suspended for one game and eight who must sit out two games. C.A. Johnson will have lost 9 of its 10 games this season as it has to forfeit the next because it won’t have enough players to participate.
Richland County School District One superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said in statement the behavior exhibited during the game didn’t reflect sportsmanship expectations.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- National Weather Service gives 'very wet and windy' advisory for Seattle area