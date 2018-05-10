KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee high school will honor a former student who was killed in 2016.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Central High School will honor 16-year-old Emma Walker at Tuesday’s graduation with a bell-tolling ceremony, and by leaving a seat open.

Former Division III college football player William Riley Gaul was found guilty of first-degree murder after shooting through the bedroom wall of his ex-girlfriend. The 19-year-old was also found guilty of several offenses including felony murder and pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment.

Principal Michael Reynolds says their hearts continue to go out to Walker’s family and that this is something “you would hope no parent would ever have to go through.”

The school will also honor former teacher Patrick Holeman. Reynolds says Holeman died in a car crash.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com