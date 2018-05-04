PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A St. Helens High School social studies teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a student and is on paid administrative leave.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 44-year-old Kyle Wroblewski was arrested Monday on suspicion of abusing a 17-year-old girl.

Wroblewski was charged with official misconduct, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and sexual abuse.

The St. Helens School District released a statement Thursday announcing Wroblewski was placed on leave and won’t be allowed back on the high school campus until an internal investigation is completed.

Wroblewski also is an assistant coach on the school’s football and track teams.

The St. Helens Police Department says an investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact them.

Attempts to reach Wroblewski for comment were unsuccessful.

