RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 400 high school seniors are expected to shadow bankers across Virginia this week to learn about banking and financial services.

The Virginia Bankers Association Bank Day will be held Tuesday at more than 30 banks around the state. The third Tuesday in March was declared Bank Day by the Virginia General Assembly in 1991.

Students who participate are required to write an essay on their experience. Six regional scholarships of $2,500 each and one statewide scholarship of $5,000 will be awarded on the basis of the essays. Six honorable mention scholarships of $1,000 each will also be awarded.

The students will learn about various aspects of banking, including the loan process, the importance of good credit, the profile of a qualified borrower and the Federal Reserve System.