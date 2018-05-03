CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expressing outrage over the wounding of a high school student as he rode a city bus home.

Johnson said the wounding Wednesday of the unidentified 15-year-old boy was “infuriating.” He said the kid was doing “what we all expect him to do,” yet he was stuck by a bullet fired from at least a block away by two people shooting at each other.

Johnson says the bullet went under the boy’s skin and came out. The boy was reported in good condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Police say the bullet smashed through the rear window of a Chicago Transit Authority bus traveling along a street in the southwest side’s Marquette Park neighborhood.

There have been no arrests in the case.