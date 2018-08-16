ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida high school student fled when selected for random metal detector search, prompting officials to place the school on a temporary lockdown.
Orlando police spokeswoman Sara Au tells news outlets that officers quickly found the University High School student Thursday morning and “nothing was found that would compromise the safety and security of students.”
The lockdown was issued at 7:55 a.m. and quickly switched to a lock out — which meant classes resumed and no one was allowed in or out of the school grounds. It was lifted at 9:24 a.m.
The Orange County school district is using metal detector wands for random checks on students. It’s one of many new policies in effect across Florida following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
