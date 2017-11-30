LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 18-year-old suburban high school senior who was freed from jail on $5 million bail and returned to classes has pleaded not guilty to his alleged role in a gang-related killing in South Los Angeles.

The Daily Breeze reports Cameron Terrell entered his plea Wednesday to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The charges include gang allegations.

The newspaper says the white suburban teen allegedly joined a predominantly black LA street gang. Terrell is identified in the complaint with the moniker “White Boy.”

Police say he drove the car involved in the October shooting death of Justin Holmes. Two juveniles were also arrested and charged with murder.

Terrell’s family eventually pulled him from classes at Palos Verdes High after parents called him a danger to students.

