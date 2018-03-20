SOMERS, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school principal has apologized for plagiarizing a letter sent to parents.
The Hartford Courant reports Somers High School Principal Gary Cotzin said Monday his letter sent to parents last week was “predominantly copied from another high school.”
Cotzin’s letter described plans to allow students to leave class for a national school walkout on gun violence. Superintendent Brian Czapla says the school system learned the letter was copied and issued a reprimand and other disciplinary sanctions.
Neither Cotzin nor Czapla responded to requests for comment.
A similar issue happened in Ridgefield, where a student realized parts of a letter sent to parents and staff were the same as a letter sent by the West Hartford superintendent.
The Ridgefield superintendent is expected to resign.
