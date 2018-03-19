WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island high school has implemented a new security system that requires students to use badges to enter the building.

Starting Monday, students at Westerly High School will use their badge to enter certain parts of the building at allowed times. Students who arrive late will need to pass through the main office for access to the building.

Principal Todd Grimes says the school needed to explore new security measures because of its two building design with an open courtyard in between.

He says the system has been planned for more than a year, but the recent deadly shooting at a Florida high school accelerated the process.

Grimes says many students forgot their badge Monday. He says the new system will take some time getting used to.