PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials say the high school graduation rate for the 2015-16 school year is lower than what was originally reported.

The Department of Education announced Thursday the state’s four-year graduation rate was actually 82.8 percent. WPRI-TV reports the department had announced in February a rate of 85.3 percent.

A spokeswoman for the department says the error was due to 343 students from the class of 2016 being placed in the wrong group.

The new rate means the number of high school students who graduated in the four-year period was lower than the previous year, reported at 83.2 percent.

Providence schools spokeswoman Laura Hart says while they are disappointed the graduation rate was lower than anticipated, they still feel on track to get to 80 percent by 2021.

