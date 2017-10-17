LAS VEGAS (AP) — New data shows the Nevada high school graduation rate is on track for a big increase.

The preliminary numbers released Monday by the Nevada Department of Education show the overall state graduation rate is nearly 81 percent for the 2016-2017 school year.

That’s a 7 percentage-point jump from the year before.

State superintendent Steve Canavero says it’s great news, and a strong indicator of the state’s rapid improvement on helping students earn their diploma.

Final numbers are expected to be released in December.