TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A sixth teenage candidate is running for statewide office in Kansas, and her bid for secretary of state makes here the first female in the fray.
The Hutchinson News reports that 17-year-old Lucy Steyer, of the Kansas City suburb of Lenexa, named her father as her campaign treasurer on Tuesday. The other five teen candidates are part of the crowded field of 20 candidates running for governor. Kansas has no age requirement for most state offices.
Until Steyer, no candidates for statewide office were women. Steyer wrote in an email to the newspaper that she is “most definitely excited to be a part of the movement to engage young voters and to encourage political involvement among all ages.”
Steyer is a senior at a Catholic school in Kansas City, Missouri.
