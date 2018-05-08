FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A 14-year-old New Jersey boy collapsed and died during gym class at his high school.

Authorities say the Franklin High School freshman collapsed on the football field around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday. School staff performed CPR before the boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The boy’s name hasn’t been released. Officials haven’t said what activities students were doing when the boy collapsed.

The cause of death remains under investigation.