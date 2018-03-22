NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee high school football coach is accused of soliciting a 17-year-old female student for sex.

News outlets report 25-year-old Leon Weldon Garlington was arrested Wednesday and fired from the faculty of RePublic High School, a three-year-old charter school.

A Metro Nashville police arrest report says he sent an Instagram message to the student, asking when her birthday was and expressing disappointment that it was almost a year away. The report says he propositioned her and asked if she had been with an adult, later telling police he knew the messages were wrong.

The Tennessean profiled Garlington as the area’s youngest head football coach last fall. He previously was an assistant at his alma mater, Brentwood Academy, and played for Tennessee State University.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.