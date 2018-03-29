EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island high school was evacuated over a bomb threat.
Authorities say East Providence High School was closed Thursday morning after the threat was called into the school. Police found what was initially thought to be a suspicious package across the street, but it was later deemed safe and returned to its owner.
Students were evacuated to the nearby Providence Country Day School, where they were later dismissed for the day.
Superintendent Kathryn Crowley tells The Providence Journal multiple state agencies and police departments searched the area, and no bomb was found.
The threat remains under investigation.