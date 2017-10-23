TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school is planning school-wide activities to address racism after some students were disciplined for using slurs.

The head of Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton posted a letter on the school’s website saying any future incidents will result in “significant consequences.” He did not disclose the nature of the disciplinary measures.

Ludgy Michel, who identified herself as Haitian-American, tells the Taunton Gazette that multiple students directed a racial slur at her 14-year-old freshman son. She says one student also kicked him.

The school says it is working with the Anti-Defamation League on activities to educate staff and students on racism and intolerance.

___

Information from: Taunton (Mass.) Daily Gazette, http://www.tauntongazette.com