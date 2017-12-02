BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin fire department says a fire at a high-rise building has left 18 people injured, three of them severely.
The fire department tweeted that about 150 firefighters rescued around 20 tenants from the building and were working to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters don’t believe anyone else is left in the building.
But authorities said the high-rise in the Biesdorf district of the German capital was left inhabitable and they were looking for emergency shelters to put people overnight.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Amazon’s HQ2 choice: go to software developers, or find a place that will pull them in
- Analysis | How does Tennessee's suspension of John Currie affect Mike Leach and WSU's athletic-director search?