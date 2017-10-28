MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Highway officials in North Dakota and the Canadian province of Saskatchewan say a super two-lane highway might be the best way to facilitate traffic from Regina to Jamestown.

David Marit is the minister of Highways & Infrastructure in Saskatchewan. He tells the Minot Daily News that the province is planning to build 16 to 18 sets of passing lanes on about 100 miles of Provincial 39, with potential completion by 2020.

Thomas Sorel is the director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation. He says similar plans are worth considering for U.S. Highway 52, which picks up where Provincial 39 leaves off.

Sorel says the state has invested an estimated $85 million in Highway 52 since 2011 and more maintenance is planned.

