HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Tests have found one in seven children in the Detroit enclave of Highland Park had elevated lead levels in their blood in 2016, a rate higher than any other community evaluated by the state.

The Detroit News reports that the state Department of Health and Human Services report on 2016 data found elevated lead blood levels in 14 percent of children tested in Highland Park. The community of 11,000 residents is filled with old homes with peeling lead paint, a major risk factor for lead poisoning.

Health Department official Tom Largo says the numbers are an aberration and that trend of high lead levels is declining.

The report says elevated blood lead levels have declined more than 42 percent statewide since 1998.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/