PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld Attorney General Marty Jackley’s explanation of a ballot question that would cap the price state agencies could pay for prescription drugs.

The high court this week rejected a challenge to the explanation filed by South Dakota Biotech and Washington-based Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. They had asked the courts to compel Jackley to rewrite the explanation.

The groups argued the explanation falls short because it doesn’t adequately inform voters about the measure’s purpose, effect and legal consequences. A PhRMA spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The initiative is set to appear on the November ballot. The plan — adapted from an Ohio initiative voters rejected in 2017 — would prohibit state agencies from paying more than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for prescription drugs.