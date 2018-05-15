AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the state Medicaid program’s ban against covering abortions.
The American Civil Liberties Union appealed a state court decision against the group’s lawsuit filed on behalf of three abortion providers.
According to the court’s decision, federal law doesn’t allow federal dollars to be used for abortions except in extreme circumstances. MaineCare receives funding from both the state and federal government.
The ACLU says MaineCare is restricting a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy.
The Bangor Daily News reports the state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case Wednesday.