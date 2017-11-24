LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The city of Lawrence is not putting up its artificial ice rink this year due to its high costs and declining popularity.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported Friday that the decision was made during the city’s budgeting process.

Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Mark Hecker says declining ticket sales over the last two years and the cost of labor and materials for the annual installation were factors in the decision.

The rink operated at a loss of more than $12,000 last season, and it cost several thousand more than that when accounting for depreciation of the artificial ice surface and skates.

City commissioners bought the rink in 2014 at a cost of $80,000.

