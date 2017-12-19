TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A high-altitude balloon has exploded at a launch site in Tucson, but authorities say nobody has been injured.

Officials with World View Enterprises say that following the completion of a successful fill test on the launch pad Tuesday afternoon, the large tethered balloon ruptured.

They say there was only superficial facility damage at the launch site south of Tucson International Airport and the flight system wasn’t affected.

A loud boom was heard when the balloon exploded.

World View officials say they have been using hydrogen gas to fill its balloons.

The startup aerospace and space tourism company operates Spaceport Tucson under a contract with Pima County.