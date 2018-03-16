YORKVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the owner of a Wisconsin gymnastics center is suspected of recording students with a camera hidden in one of the building’s bathrooms.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 49-year-old James Kivisto is accused of having more than 100 inappropriate images in his possession.

The Journal Times reports Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says no sexual assaults have been reported, but added the investigation will take time because hundreds of people need to be interviewed.

Kivisito has owned the Wind Lake Gymnastics Center since 1987 and lived in the building. Authorities say a ledger showed more than 800 students visited the facility over the last 11 years.

Kivisto faces 10 felony child pornography charges and is being held on $150,000 bail in Racine County.

Information from: The Journal Times, http://www.journaltimes.com