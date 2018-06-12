DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has announced that his budget director will resign at the end of June.

Henry Sobanet has led the Office of State Planning and Budgeting since 2011, when Hickenlooper, a Democrat, first took office.

Sobanet also worked in the budget office under former Gov. Bill Owens, a Republican.

He represents the latest high profile departure in Hickenlooper’s administration, which leaves office at the end of 2018.

Hickenlooper on Tuesday announced that Lauren Larson, the current director of state operations in the lieutenant governor’s office, will replace Sobanet as director of the budget office.

Larson previously served as chief of the treasury in the White House Office of Management and Budget under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.