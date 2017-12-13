DENVER (AP) — Gov. John Hickenlooper will announce his latest pick to fill an opening on the Colorado Supreme Court justice on Thursday.

Last month, a judicial nominating commission gave the governor three judges to choose from, all of them women. They are Denver attorney Marcy Glenn, University of Colorado law professor Melissa Hart of Denver and Alamosa-based district court judge Pattie P. Swift.

The new justice will take the place of Allison Eid (EYED) who was appointed to Denver’s federal appeals court by President Donald Trump. She filled the vacancy left by Neil Gorsuch, who stepped down after being nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hickenlooper has made three previous appointments to the seven-member state Supreme Court.