BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah says its leader has met with a delegation from Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
The Lebanese militant group said Sunday that Hassan Nasrallah met with a delegation headed by Houthi spokesman Mohamad Abdelsalam to discuss the latest developments in Yemen’s civil war.
Hezbollah is believed to train and support the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels, who are at war with a Saudi-led coalition allied with Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Hezbollah, which is also an Iran-allied Shiite group, says the Houthis are fighting a war against Saudi and American imperialism.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- No private jets, no big house: Jimmy Carter an outlier among ex-presidents VIEW
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort
- Wary of taking the fall, White House counsel cooperates with Mueller VIEW
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
Iran supports the Houthis but denies arming them. Saudi Arabia and Iran are bitter regional rivals.