Chocolate-loving aesthetes can take heart: The mystery of the tipless Hershey’s Kisses has been solved.

Since December, distressed bakers had wondered what had happened to the chocolate treats after they opened package after package — only to find their tips were missing.

Speculation abounded. Was Hershey doing this on purpose? Was the company cutting costs? Would the Kisses, whose shape dates back more than a century and is even part of the company’s logo, ever be the same again?

On Friday, Hershey delivered some reassuring words: The tips are coming back.

“After we heard from Hershey’s Kisses fans during the holiday season, our operations team looked closely at our complete Kisses manufacturing process and made adjustments to the process for shaping the tips,” Hershey spokesman Jeff Beckman said in a statement. “Kisses will continue to have their iconic and trademarked conical shape.”

Beckman did not immediately specify what exactly had gone awry, other than to say that “the equipment needed to be adjusted.”

It will take a few months before Kisses with tips would be available for purchase, he said. (Sorry, romantics, this means not in time for Valentine’s Day.)

Still, it was welcome news for many.

“I think it’s great that they’ve found their problem,” said Debbie Sheetz, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, whose December Facebook post helped spur an outcry on social media about the missing tips.

Sheetz, 59, said she was baking peanut butter blossom cookies for Christmas when she discovered the flawed chocolates. She shared a picture on The Wedding Cookie Table Community Facebook group Dec. 3, writing, “They baked ok but not with the nice pointy tip that I’m used to or expect from Hershey.”

“It’s very important that they be perfect,” Sheetz said Friday. “They always have been.”

Others posted similar pictures of chocolates topped with a jagged edge on top instead of a rounded conical peak.

Only solid chocolate Kisses were affected, not the filled kisses, which are made with a different production process, Beckman said in December. All the solid Kisses distributed in the United States are made in Hershey, Pennsylvania, he said.

The company makes about 70 million Kisses a day in Hershey.

“We appreciate the love and passion our consumers have for Kisses, and we value the feedback they gave us last year because we also want our Kisses to look great, just like our consumers,” he said.

Sheetz said she would not buy Kisses until they had tips again.

“I really don’t want them without the tips on them, because they don’t look nice,” she said. “And so I’m going to wait a little while.”