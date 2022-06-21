Of the roughly 200 candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the 2022 midterm elections, many are running unopposed or face little-known, poorly funded opponents. But in contested races, those endorsed by Trump have won more times than they have lost.

Trump’s endorsement has helped propel some candidates to victory, like J.D. Vance in Ohio and Bo Hines in North Carolina. His picks also won critical primaries in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. But in Georgia, several of his candidates were resoundingly defeated, and he had mixed success in states like South Carolina and North Carolina.

Here is a look at his endorsement record in some of the most closely watched primaries.

In Georgia, several losses and one victory

Gov. Brian Kemp easily defeated former Sen. David Perdue, Trump’s hand-picked candidate, in the Republican primary for governor. Kemp was a Trump target after he refused to overturn the president’s reelection loss there in 2020. He will face the Democratic nominee, Stacey Abrams, whom he narrowly defeated four years ago.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who refused Trump’s demand that he “find” additional votes after his 2020 loss, defeated a Trump-backed challenger, Rep. Jody Hice, in the Republican primary.

Attorney General Chris Carr defeated John Gordon, a Trump-backed opponent, with more than 73% of the vote.

In the Republican primary for an open seat in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, the Trump-backed candidate, Jake Evans, qualified for the June 21 runoff, though he was a distant second to the top vote-getter, Rich McCormick.

Former professional football star Herschel Walker, who was endorsed by Trump, dominated the Republican primary for Senate. He will face Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat and prolific fundraiser, in the general election.

Victories in Pennsylvania

After a close race that prompted a recount, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump’s choice, won the state’s critical Republican Senate primary, narrowly defeating David McCormick.

Doug Mastriano, a state senator and retired Army colonel who has propagated myriad false claims about the 2020 election and attended the protest leading up to the Capitol riot, won the Republican nomination for governor. Trump endorsed him just a few days before the May 17 primary.

Two wins and a loss in North Carolina

Rep. Ted Budd, who was endorsed by Trump, won the Republican nomination for Senate, and Bo Hines, a 26-year-old political novice who enthralled Trump, was catapulted to victory in his Republican primary for a House seat outside Raleigh.

But Rep. Madison Cawthorn crumbled under the weight of repeated scandals and blunders. He was ousted in his May 17 primary, a stinging rejection of a Trump-endorsed candidate. Voters chose Chuck Edwards, a state senator.

A split in South Carolina House races

Rep. Tom Rice, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, was ousted by his Trump-backed challenger, state Rep. Russell Fry, in the Republican primary in the 7th Congressional District.

But Rep. Nancy Mace defeated her Trump-backed challenger, former state lawmaker Katie Arrington, in the 1st Congressional District primary. Mace had said that Trump bore responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack, but she did not vote to impeach him. She had support from Nikki Haley and Mick Mulvaney, who both held office in the state before working in the Trump administration.

Election deniers win in Nevada

In the June 7 Republican Senate primary, Adam Laxalt won the nomination and will face the incumbent, Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro, who is seen as one of the most vulnerable Democrats this fall. Laxalt, a former attorney general, was endorsed by Trump and had helped lead his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Nevada.

Joseph Lombardo, the Las Vegas sheriff who was backed by Trump, won the Republican nomination for governor and will face the Democratic incumbent, Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Jim Marchant did not garner a formal endorsement, but his win in the secretary of state primary may well be considered a victory for Trump: Marchant is a Trump loyalist who helped organize a slate of “America First” candidates for election posts who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election. He will face Cisco Aguilar, a Democratic lawyer.

Victories in Ohio

Senate candidate J.D. Vance defeated a field of well-funded candidates, nearly all of whom pitched themselves as Trump-like Republicans. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, had transformed himself from a self-described “never Trump guy” in 2016 to an “America First” candidate in 2022.

Max Miller, a former Trump aide who denied assault allegations from an ex-girlfriend and was later endorsed by Trump, won his House primary after two other Republican incumbents there opted not to run.

Trump also endorsed Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, a lawyer and former beauty queen who had been a surrogate for his presidential campaign. She won a seven-way primary for an open congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat running for Senate.

A win in West Virginia

Rep. Alex Mooney prevailed over Rep. David McKinley in a newly drawn congressional district. Trump’s endorsement was seen as the decisive factor in the race.

A win in California

Kevin Kiley, a Republican state lawmaker endorsed by Trump, advanced to the November general election after his second-place finish in an open primary for an open seat in California’s 3rd Congressional District. He will face Kermit Jones, a Democrat who is a doctor and Navy veteran and was the top vote-getter.

A narrow win in Montana

Ryan Zinke had been Montana’s at-large congressman before serving in the Trump administration. Now Zinke is looking to return to Congress. Trump endorsed him, but he only narrowly won his Republican primary for the seat.

A loss in Nebraska

Charles W. Herbster, a wealthy agribusiness executive, lost his three-way primary to Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent who was supported by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who had long clashed with Trump and is term-limited. Late in the campaign, Herbster was accused of groping several women. He denied the accusations.

And another loss in Idaho

Gov. Brad Little of Idaho overcame Trump’s endorsement of the state’s lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, who was challenging him in the Republican primary.