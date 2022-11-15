Donald Trump had about $100 million spread across three political accounts as of late October — and technically the former president can’t use any of it to directly finance the presidential run he is expected to announce Tuesday.

The vast majority of Trump’s political money, nearly $70 million, is parked in his Save America political action committee, which he has used for the past nearly two years to fund his political operation. But those PAC funds cannot be transferred to support a presidential campaign, at least not directly. A further $6 million is in a related fundraising account linked to the Save America PAC.

And $23.5 million was sitting in the coffers of a new super PAC that the Trump operation established in 2022, before his expected presidential run. The super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., ran ads for several Trump-backed candidates this fall and his Save America PAC transferred $20 million to the super PAC in October.

Because Trump has not been a formal federal candidate since he left office — although he has long teased another run — he was able to legally coordinate between his PAC and his official super PAC throughout this fall. Once he becomes a candidate, however, he can no longer engage in such coordination.

The arrangement has already drawn scrutiny. On Monday, a watchdog group, the Campaign Legal Center, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission. The complaint argues that when Trump transferred money to the super PAC before his expected campaign, he violated provisions that ban a candidate from benefiting from funds raised without donation limits.

“By injecting this ‘soft money’ into a federal election, Trump violated the law, and the FEC must act,” said Trevor Potter, the president of the Campaign Legal Center.

It is possible that Trump’s Save America PAC has seeded even more money into the super PAC before his formal announcement. The super PAC’s executive director, Taylor Budowich, has served as one of Trump’s spokespeople in 2022.

“The sad reality of American politics is there are leftist groups that exist for the sole purpose of filing frivolous complaints against conservative organizations,” Budowich said. “MAGA Inc. is committed to supporting America First candidates and causes.”

Once Trump is officially a federal candidate, his campaign will be limited to donations of $2,900 per person for the duration of the primary. If he becomes the nominee, he can raise another $2,900 per person for the general election. Some candidates choose to raise general election funds during the primary but are legally barred from spending that money until they secure the nomination.