LONDON (AP) — ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus says a new London exhibition about the Swedish pop group took him right back to the 1970s — and he realized some things haven’t changed.

Abba: Super Troupers includes reconstructions of the hotel room in England band members stayed in after winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, a 70s’ recording studio and a typically drab British living room of the era.

Ulvaeus said Wednesday that a television set in the exhibit “showed footage from 1973-74, how the Brits were hesitant about Europe back then, in the very same way as they are now, which is really sad, I think.”

The exhibition at London’s Southbank Centre sets ABBA’s rise to fame “against the shifting socio-economic and political conditions of the time.” It opens Thursday and runs to April 29.