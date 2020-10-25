It happens every four years: A presidential election ends, and people take notice of the voter initiatives that remade law across the country, under the radar. Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia will vote on ballot measures this year, covering legal psychedelics to voting rights to tax codes to the legal status of workers for ride-hailing companies. California, where a wide-open ballot initiative system can be gamed by big-spending business lobbies, has the country’s longest ballot – 12 propositions, including one that would overturn a historic limitation on affirmative action passed 14 years ago.

There are cycles when one party pushes initiatives to bring out voters who might have stayed home otherwise, like 2004, when a wave of same-sex-marriage bans helped turn out conservative voters. There’s less of that strategizing this year, with turnout from the presidential election expected to blow up turnout models anyway. Here’s a rundown of the initiatives that could matter the most after next week.

– – –

Jobs, taxes and other assorted money stuff

For decades, the tax measures likeliest to get onto state ballots were restrictions on what states could raise and spend. That’s been changing, in part because so many tax limitation amendments are in place already, and some of the biggest shifts in state policy this year are being driven by the left.

The Illinois Allow for Graduated Income Tax Amendment, a priority of billionaire Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, would amend the state’s constitution and replace its flat income tax with a progressive one – a system Pritzker calls the “fair tax.” Alaska’s Measure 1 would increase taxes on the oil industry; Arizona’s Proposition 208 would raise taxes on incomes over $250,000, with the revenue earmarked for education; Arkansas Issue 1 would keep a 0.5% sales tax that would otherwise expire; and several states would pile more “sin taxes” onto tobacco sales. Colorado’s Proposition 116 would lower the state income tax rate by 0.08%.

Florida Amendment 2 would raise the minimum wage to $15, a measure popular enough that polls show it surpassing the 60% support level needed to be enacted. Maryland Question 1 would let the state legislature, currently run by a Democratic supermajority, increase or decrease spending on budget items, so long as the total cost isn’t bigger than what the governor proposed. That will test how much the state’s liberal electorate, which has twice elected a Republican governor and a free-spending Democratic legislature, wants to empower the latter. And Colorado’s Proposition 118 would create a paid family leave program, a liberal priority that’s less popular (as a ballot measure, anyway) than the state’s Democrats, who are running away with this year’s races.

But the most dramatic use of the initiative process might be California’s Proposition 22. A coalition of ride-hailing companies has plugged more than $200 million to pass it, a figure that doesn’t even include tactics such as promotions for the proposition for anyone using Uber’s app. The goal: cut a hole through California’s new law requiring “gig workers” to be treated like employees, exempting ride-hailing companies and letting them offer skimpier benefits.

Advertising

– – –

Drug legalization

The march toward marijuana decriminalization is relentless, and four states are voting on whether to legalize it for recreational use. Arizona’s Proposition 207, Montana’s Initiative 190, New Jersey Public Question 1 and South Dakota’s Constitutional Amendment A would all make the drug legal for any use. If every one passes, the total number of states with legal, recreational marijuana would jump from 11 to 15, representing 18 million more people. Polling has found the Arizona measure winning, four years after a similar one failed by just three points; polling in the other three states also found an advantage before ballots started going out.

South Dakotans will also vote on Measure 26, creating a medical marijuana program, which could make it the first state to go from wholly illegal cannabis to legalizing it for both medical and recreational users. (Dispensaries typically sell different product lines to different kinds of customers.) Mississippi voters will decide whether to create their own medical marijuana regime with Ballot Measure 1. But campaigners there are trying to battle confusion: Under that measure, voters can choose to support Initiative 65, a citizen-proposed amendment that would allow people to get marijuana cards if they had one of 22 “debilitating medical conditions,” or Initiative 65A, language written by state legislators that’s less clear about how this would be implemented.

If these measures pass, 42 states and the District of Columbia will enter 2021 with marijuana decriminalized, partially legalized, or fully legalized. D.C. and Oregon could enter a new frontier, too: D.C. Initiative 81 would decriminalize natural psychedelic drugs, and Oregon Measure 109 would “allow licensed/regulated production, processing, delivery, possession of psilocybin exclusively for the administration of ‘psilocybin services.’ “

– – –

Abortion

The confirmation of a new, conservative Supreme Court majority, a goal of the antiabortion movement for decades, is going to radically alter how Americans fight and legislate about that issue, potentially reversing Roe v. Wade and leaving it up to states to regulate the practice. Colorado Proposition 115 would prohibit abortion after 22 weeks of pregnancy, the sort of cause that can and has succeeded in states even where voters aren’t particularly antiabortion. But it’s been polling slightly behind, and the open Supreme Court seat hasn’t helped the cause.

Louisiana’s Amendment 1 goes much further than the Colorado measure; it would add new language to the state’s constitution, stating that nothing in it “shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” And it was put on the ballot with the help of antiabortion Democrats, who have scrambled the politics of the issue, with Gov. John Bel Edwards signing off last year on a restrictive law that was struck down by the Supreme Court.

– – –

Clearing out old laws

Last year, a close race for governor in Mississippi raised awareness of a century-old statute that had been designed to entrench the old, White, right-wing Democratic Party: a sort of electoral college in which candidates had to win a majority of state legislative districts to take office. Measure 2 would get rid of that, leaving Vermont as the only state where the state legislature can get involved in a close election.

Advertising

Nebraska Amendment 1 and Utah Amendment C would both alter the state constitutions to remove language that allows “slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime” – something voters have been surprised to learn was in there in the first place. And Mississippi’s Measure 3 offers an up-or-down vote on a new magnolia flag design, which if approved would get rid of the last state flag that incorporates the Confederate battle flag.

Two states will vote on whether to revisit their constitutions altogether, with Alabama’s Amendment 4 authorizing the state’s Republican-dominated legislature to “recompile” the constitution, and Iowa’s Constitutional Convention Question would start the processes of revamping the state’s rules. (A similar attempt to do that, in 2010, lost by a landslide.) And California’s Proposition 16 would undo Proposition 209, a measure that curtailed affirmative action, passed when the state’s electorate was far more conservative.

– – –

Electoral law

Florida Amendment 3 would create a top-two primary, akin to the one used in California and Washington; it’s opposed by Florida Republicans, and polling has found it falling short of the supermajority threshold. Alaska Ballot Measure 2 offers a suite of three electoral rules: new disclosure rules for political ads, ranked-choice voting and a top-four primary system that would replace independent party primaries, so “the four candidates with the most votes in the primary election would have their names placed on the general election ballot.” Alaskans for Better Elections’ own polling has found the measure ahead, and passage would affect the state’s next federal elections, in 2022; Sen. Lisa Murkowski lost a Republican primary in 2010, won as a write-in candidate, and then in 2016 won a four-way race with 44% of the vote.

Alabama Amendment 1, Colorado Amendment 76 and Florida Amendment 1 would have the same effect, preventing any noncitizens from participating in elections at any level. (Some municipalities allow noncitizens to vote in their local elections, but this would preempt that.) Three California ballot measures would expand the franchise: Proposition 17 would restore voting rights to felons on parole, and Proposition 18 would allow 17-year-olds to vote in primaries if they’re turning 18 by the next election.

Other measures will try to pull back changes that voters passed over legislators’ protests. Missouri’s Amendment 3, put on the ballot by Republican legislators, would largely undo a “clean elections” package passed two years ago, and do so right before the next round of redistricting. It’s the latest round of the state’s battles between voter initiatives and conservative legislators; Missourians killed a 2018 right-to-work law passed in Jefferson City, and two years later, they voted to expand Medicaid over Republican resistance. There’s a bipartisan coalition against this amendment, warning that the popular changes passed in 2018 would be gutted. The opposition’s rhetoric accidentally reveals how little voters want to get rid of those changes; the Missouri Farm Bureau, which backs Amendment 3, says it would “get rid of political gerrymandering,” an up-is-down description of what would actually happen.

Arkansas (Issue 3) and Florida (Amendment 4) will vote on whether to make it harder to pass ballot measures at all, respectively by increasing the number of counties that petitioners need to collect signatures from and by requiring a second vote if Floridians vote to amend the Constitution. Both could be preemptive strikes against future ballot measures, after a year when the pandemic made it prohibitively hard to gather signatures.