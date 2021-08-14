As the Taliban continue to gain territory in Afghanistan, nations are quickly mobilizing to evacuate diplomatic staff in Kabul, fearing an eventual attack on the capital.

The United States is deploying 5,000 troops to Kabul to aid evacuation efforts, ramping up airport security as the Biden administration remains committed to an Aug. 31 withdrawal from the 20-year-long mission. The additional troops will also be tasked with facilitating the departure of Afghans who have aided the U.S. government.

Countries including the United States, Germany and Britain, which had relatively large numbers of troops in Afghanistan since the start of the war in 2001, are evacuating people from the fortified Green Zone, where embassies are located, and reducing their numbers to a small core of diplomats. Others are repatriating staff members and shuttering their embassies altogether.

The United States

The United States is sending in troops to aid evacuation efforts, and plans to keep a core team of diplomats in Kabul, although that could change depending on security assessments.

Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said Friday that the country will reduce its embassy staff to an “absolute minimum.”

Britain

Britain has also announced it would significantly reduce its staff. The British Defense Ministry said Thursday that it would fly about 600 troops into Afghanistan to help with evacuations.

Netherlands

The Netherlands is drawing down its presence and evaluating whether to evacuate fully, given the worsening security situation. Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said Friday that the country intended to keep the embassy open as long as possible.

Switzerland

Switzerland does not have an embassy in Kabul. On Friday, Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu said all Federal Department of Foreign Affairs employees in Kabul would be removed.

Czech Republic

On Saturday, the Czech Republic announced that its two diplomats in Kabul would be leaving.

Denmark

Denmark is temporarily closing its Kabul embassy, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Friday. The country is coordinating its evacuations with Norway, which shares a compound with the Danish Embassy.

Norway

Norway also made the decision to close its embassy and evacuate its diplomats.

Australia

Australia closed its Kabul embassy in May, as the Taliban offensive was beginning to make strides and other countries were already reducing their diplomatic presence.

Spain

Spain said Friday that due to “the advance of Taliban forces in their march towards Kabul,” it would evacuate its remaining citizens and Afghan staffers who had helped the country.