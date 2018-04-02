GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Workers will be applying herbicide along the railroad tracks to the Grand Canyon to reduce the risk of a train wheel sparking a fire.
The work starts Wednesday and is expected to be complete Friday.
Officials say it will help reduce fire hazards by preventing vegetation from growing along the tracks and help keep invasive species from spreading. About 30 non-native plants are found near the railroad track.
The Grand Canyon Railway runs from Williams to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
The national park has been removing non-native vegetation from the more popular areas around the Grand Canyon. The larger plan to tackle invasive species includes the use of herbicides.