SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gov. Gary Herbert has approved a plan to expand Medicaid coverage to at least 60,000 more of Utah’s poor.

KSL-TV reports Republican governor signed the bill in a ceremony Tuesday at the state Capitol.

The plan, which needs federal approval, would cover those living just below the state’s poverty level and would require them to work or be in job training programs in order to keep their insurance.

Utah’s plan would also cap the state’s spending. The spending caps and work requirements have traditionally not been allowed in Medicaid but President Donald Trump’s administration has offered to be more flexible with states.

A group pushing Utah to fully expand the program as envisioned under President Barack Obama’s health care law is working on a ballot initiative to ask voters to expand the program to more than 120,000 people.

