SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says he is open to changing the state’s gun laws as one of other strategies to prevent violence at schools.

The Republican said at his monthly televised news conference at KUED Thursday that he is not a member of the National Rifle Association. While he supports the gun rights group’s philosophy, he criticized its “heavy-handed tactics.”

Herbert mentioned more rigorous background checks and limits on magazine capacity as possible areas of gun reform. He also called for increased counseling services and greater collaboration between schools and law enforcement authorities.

The next state Legislative session is not until next year, but state Democrats have already proposed several gun measures.

Herbert’s comments come one week after 10 people were killed at a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.