SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a bill allowing terminally ill people to use certain forms of marijuana.

Herbert’s office announced Wednesday that he signed the measure allowing people to use the drug if a doctor has determined they have six months or less to live. Doctors would not be allowed to recommend the treatment to more than 25 patients at a time, something legislators said would prevent doctors from casually and frequently handing out prescriptions.

Utah’s Legislature passed the law after rejecting measures in recent years that would have allowed broader use of medical pot.

Frustrated advocates say those living with chronic pain and other conditions need access to the drug. They’re instead gathering voter signatures to put the issue before Utah voters this November.