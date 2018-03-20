SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s governor has signed a bill allowing restaurants to take down state-mandated signs near their doors stating that they’re a restaurant, “not a bar.”

Gov. Gary Herbert announced Tuesday that he signed the measure, a change that restaurants have cheered.

Lawmakers required restaurants and bars to put up signs last year as part of a liquor-reform bill.

Restaurants were required to hang signs declaring they’re not bars. Bars were required to declare they’re not restaurants.

Rep. Brad Wilson says the signs didn’t seem to make a difference in helping people distinguish between bars and restaurants.

His law, which takes effect in May, allows restaurants to take down their signs. Bars will no longer have to declare they’re not restaurants but they’ll still have to post a sign making it clear those under 21 are not allowed in.